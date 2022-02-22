Farm Bureau donates to Ag in the Classroom

REGIONAL -- Members of the Shelby County Farm Bureau approved a $5,000 donation to Loess Hills Agriculture in the Classroom (LHAITC) to support in-classroom programming, educational support, and teacher professional development. Shelby County Farm Bureau has supported LHAITC since it was organized in 2018.

Pictured are President Joel Wahling (left), LHAITC coordinator, Melanie Bruck (middle) and interim director Iowa Ag Literacy Foundation, Barb Lykins (right).

Loess Hills Agriculture in the Classroom (LHAITC) is a regional effort of the Iowa Agriculture Literacy Foundation (IALF). The inception of LHAITC was led by Carroll Co. Farm Bureau, Crawford Co. Farm Bureau, Harrison Co. Farm Bureau, Shelby Co. Farm Bureau, and West Pottawattamie Co. Farm Bureau and serves school districts in those counties. The mission of Agriculture in the Classroom is to “increase agricultural literacy through PK-12 education.”. AITC is unique within the agricultural education community as the lead organization to serve the full spectrum of PK-12 formal education. For more information visit IALF online at www.IowaAgLiteracy.org, on Facebook, and Twitter. (Photo contributed)