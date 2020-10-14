Farm donated in ‘93 now a wildlife area becoming year-round popular public space
MANILLA -- Just southwest of Manilla on the Crawford-Shelby County line is a 450-acre gift to Iowans who love to be outdoors.
Vern and Wilmer Petersen Wildlife Area is the former Petersen farm that was donated to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources in 1993 to provide public outdoor recreation all year long.
The rolling prairie with small woodlots on the southwest and north side surround a two-acre pond. That pond has been a popular place thanks to a $15,000 donation from the Crawford County Pheasants Forever chapter that allowed Boeck Construction, out of Manilla, to build and gravel an access lane to the pond this spring.
Standing at the gravel parking area near the pond, 15 blue winged teal flushed and circled a few times before disappearing over the west ridge. Two small islands served as goose nesting sites producing three broods this year. Pheasants are heard crowing to the north.
