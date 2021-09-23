Farmer’s Trust, United Bank of Iowa donate to PFWC/LFAC renovation project

HARLAN -- Farmer’s Trust & Savings Bank and United Bank of Iowa have donated monies to the Petersen Family Wellness Center/Lewis Family Aquatic Center renovation project. Farmer’s Trust donated $10,000 and United Bank donated $30,000.

Pictured at top are L to R -- Lee Schoof, United Bank of Iowa; Molly Scheve and Dr. Roger Davidson, Shelby County Health Foundation; Todd Alberti, Petersen Family Wellness Center Director; and Barry Jacobsen, Myrtue Medical Center Chief Executive Officer.

Directly above are L to R -- Gina Gross and Mike Frederick, Farmer’s Trust & Savings Bank; Alberti; Stef Kramer, Shelby County Health Foundation; and Jacobsen.

Donations are being made to the Make a Splash fundraising campaign. The expense of maintaining the amenities exceeds what is received in membership dues, and community contributions are needed to help sustain operations. The Aquatic Center pool floor needs resurfacing due to everyday wear and tear. Much of the Wellness Center equipment is 10 years old; some machines have 45,000-plus miles of use.

Additional contributions can be made directly to the Shelby County Health Foundation at 1213 Garfield Ave, Harlan, 51537 or online at www.myrtuemedical.org/about-us/foundation. (Photos contributed)