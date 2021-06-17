Farmers Market Open for Business
COUNTY -- The Shelby County Farmers Market will open Saturday, June 19 with a variety of farm-fresh produce available for purchase.
The farmers market will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon at 2099 Chatburn Ave in the former Shopko parking lot.
The market will take place every Saturday through October 30.
Starting July 7, the market will also be open every Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Wednesday markets will end September 29.
