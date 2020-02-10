Farmhand Brewing Co. celebrates one-year anniversary in Earling
EARLING – Farmhand Brewing Co. is celebrating its one-year anniversary this month with a special Oktoberfest Beer Festival event Saturday, Oct. 3 featuring a number of events, games, music, dancing, food and, of course, beer.
Partnering with Byrd’s Bar and Grill and Norma Jeans in Panama, as well as Lonely Oak Distillery and Troy’s Bar and Grill in Earling, there will be plenty of activity for all to enjoy this weekend.
All locations will have something unique. A shuttle bus from Harlan will leave every 1 1/2 hours, keeping all event-goers safe.
All proceeds from the shuttle ($20 ride all day) go to the Shelby County Trails Committee.
