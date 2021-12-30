Farmland Values Skyrocket

STATE -- The value of an acre of Shelby County farmland jumped 30 percent, mirroring counties statewide that saw similar increases, according to the annual farmland value survey presented by Iowa State University last week.

Shelby County saw its value increase to $10,237 from the year before’s $7,878. In west central Iowa, Monona County saw the highest per acre increase at 32.9 percent, while Pottawattamie County saw the lowest but still a substantial increase at 26.7 percent. Carroll County has the highest value per acre at $11,394. (See accompanying table)

After several years of modest gains and losses, the average value of an acre of Iowa farmland skyrocketed 29% in 2021. The nominal value of an acre of farmland is now higher than at any point since Iowa State University began surveying values

in 1941, and is 12% higher than the previous peak in 2013; although

the current value in inflation-adjusted terms is still lower than that

for 2012 and 2013.

The last time farmland values increased more than 25% was in 2011, when values rose 32.5%.

Full article in the NA.