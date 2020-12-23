Farmland Values Steady

STATE -- The value of an acre of Shelby County farmland remained steady, while surrounding counties either remained steady, dropped slightly or increased slightly, according to the annual farmland value survey presented by Iowa State University last week.

Favorable interest rates, a strong demand for land, and substantial government payments helped stabilize Iowa’s farmland market in a year in which Iowa’s farmers faced the destructive onslaught of a derecho, significant uncertainties in US agricultural trade, and a pandemic that significantly altered market demand.