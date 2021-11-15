FarmTable Procurement & Delivery relocating

HARLAN -- FarmTable Procurement & Delivery will be relocating to a portion of the Concerned Inc. campus by the end of the year.

This new location will allow for continued growth and further success in helping thousands to receive local food each week.

Since 2014, FarmTable has purchased economically substantial amounts of local products from Iowa and Nebraska farmers with delivery to schools, restaurants, retail stores, food service, including caterers and even home door steps in the Omaha and Des Moines Food Sheds.

“We are excited for the potential growth with our new space,” said Ellen Walsh-Rosmann, co-owner of FarmTable Procurement & Delivery.

“The proximity to our existing space and reliable support from the community will make this an easy, seamless transition.”

Added Daniel Rosmann, co-owner of FarmTable Procurement & Delivery, “Concerned Inc. has long been a pillar of our community. It is an honor to have the opportunity to rent space at their facility.”

Todd Valline, Executive Director of the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry, helped facilitate the arrangement and is excited about the potential as well.

“This agreement between Concerned, Inc. and FarmTable Delivery is very beneficial to the Harlan Community and Shelby County,” said Valline.

“These two companies are vital to our local economy and provide unique services to the area.”

This transition was made possible with the support of the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the City of Harlan, Iowa Western Community College, Iowa Farmers Union and Practical Farmers of Iowa.