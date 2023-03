IRWIN – A fatal accident in Irwin claimed the life of 20-year-old Grant Gaer. The accident occurred around 3 p.m. Thursday on Shelby County Road M47 south of Irwin. Grant’s Toyota Camry was traveling north on M47 when it crossed the center line, entered the southbound lanes and struck a transport van. The occupants of the transport van were uninjured. Gaer was pronounced deceased at the scene.