Favorable interest rate for county GO bonds
COUNTY – Shelby County has received a favorable interest rate on general obligation bonds being sold to fund emergency communications equipment.
The county’s board of supervisors Tuesday, Jan. 11 okayed the sale of $1.585 million in bonds for the purchase of E911 portable radios, consoles and equipment and pagers, at an average interest rate of 0.927 percent and true interest cost of 1.392 percent.
The bonds are being paid back over five years, with a total interest cost of $54,298.
