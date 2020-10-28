Feasibility study for Vets, Therkildsen Ctr. gets city approval
HARLAN – The City of Harlan has contracted with a West Des Moines firm to conduct an operational and financial feasibility study of Veterans Memorial Auditorium and the C.G. Therkildsen Activity Center.
The Harlan City Council Tuesday, Oct. 20 signed off on a $19,500 expenditure with Shive Hattery Architecture and Engineering. The scope of services will include data gathering, stakeholder engagement, data analysis, preliminary design and master planning, and a final report.
The city should have the report within 60 days.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)