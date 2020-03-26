Feds delay Real ID requirements
NATION -- The federal government has delayed requirements that all Americans obtain a Real ID to travel, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline had been October 1, 2020.
The law requires people to have the Real ID in order to board planes, enter federal buildings or gain access to nuclear plants.
The government has not set a new deadline date for Americans to obtain the Real ID.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95