Feed the Children meal program going strong

HARLAN -- The Feed the Children meal program offered by the Harlan Community Schools is going strong.

HCS Director of Wellness, Food and Nutrition Ellen Walsh-Rosmann said Tuesday they are serving about 450 meals per day, with 350 of those being delivered to people’s doors.

“Our most important goal is to make things as normal as possible for children and to provide at least two meals a day to them,” said Walsh-Rosmann.

“They are getting breakfast for the next day and lunch for the day of service. We also have supplemental items we are handing out to households. These include snack, fresh fruit, bread and cereal.”

The Harlan Community School District last week began providing the free meals during the COVID-19 school closure to children aged 18 and younger. Hours are 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. While kids or their parents/guardians can pick up in a grab-n-go program at the HCHS principal’s office, Walsh-Rosmann said the delivery option is better and being utilized more.

She encourages kids and their families to take advantage of the delivery option.

Numerous volunteers are helping with the meal program, from preparers to delivery drivers. The district is using as many of the hourly staff as they can to help with production and distribution.

The meal program is part of the USDA summer feeding project, school closure waiver, so there is no cost to the district, minus the labor and distribution. Walsh-Rosmann said she has applied for a grant to help offset those costs.

Meanwhile, donations are being accepted.

“If anyone wants to donate items for our supplemental bundles, they can drop off Monday-Friday at the FarmTable Warehouse, 1901 Hawkeye Ave. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.,” said Walsh-Rosmann. “The Lions Club is helping facilitate that program.”