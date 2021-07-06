Feenstra talks health care at Harlan roundtable

HARLAN – U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) says his interest in health care brought him to Shelby County last week, to visit with hospital and public health officials as part of his twice-a-year, 39-county tour across Iowa.

“I’m very involved in health care,” Feenstra told the small group gathered to discuss everything from the COVID-19 pandemic and nurse staffing to mental health initiatives and federal funding.

Feenstra said he currently is working toward his doctorate in health care administration, and says the more information he can obtain from rural providers the better.

“I want to be an active voice in the health care arena,” he said.

Feenstra heaped praise on the nurses and doctors at Myrtue Medical Center and Shelby County Public Health for their tireless efforts during the pandemic.

“It’s been an extremely tough year with COVID,” Feenstra said. “I appreciate all you’ve done.

“I’m hoping we’re beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel…getting back to some sense of normalcy through the summer.”

