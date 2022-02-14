Home / Home

FEMA helps pay funeral costs for COVID-19-related deaths

Mon, 02/14/2022 - 9:40am admin
By: 
From Staff Reports

    NATIONAL --  In early April, 2021, FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) began providing financial assistance for funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020 for deaths related to coronavirus (COVID-19) to help ease some of the financial stress and burden caused by the
               pandemic.

Full article in the Tribune!

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online

Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here