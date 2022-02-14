FEMA helps pay funeral costs for COVID-19-related deaths
NATIONAL -- In early April, 2021, FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) began providing financial assistance for funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020 for deaths related to coronavirus (COVID-19) to help ease some of the financial stress and burden caused by the
pandemic.
Full article in the Tribune!
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95