Fencing in; Harlan Dog Park opening delayed until June 1

HARLAN -- The opening of Harlan’s new park feature at Potter Park has been delayed slightly to allow for some grass to be sown before the town’s four-legged friends hit the turf.

Klein Fence Co. has put the finishing touches on the outside fence of the new Harlan Dog Park, and park features are being added as well.

At the Harlan Parks and Recreation Board meeting held last week, officials said the park will not be open prior to June 1 as gates need to be installed and grass needs to be established in the high traffic entrance area. Once its open, dog park hours will be sunrise to sunset, and there will be a number of rules and guidelines for dog owners to follow, which will be posted at the entrance to the park.