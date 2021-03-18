FERC to examine potential wrongdoing

NATIONAL – The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) announced recently that its Office of Enforcement is examining wholesale natural gas and electricity market activity during February’s extreme cold weather, to determine if any market participants engaged in market manipulation or other violations.

If the Office of Enforcement finds any potential wrongdoing that can be addressed under FERC’s statutory authority, it will pursue those matters as non-public investigations.

FERC explained that this examination will take place as part of the Division of Analytics and Surveillance’s (DAS) ongoing surveillance of market participant behavior in the wholesale natural gas and electricity markets.

The division uses market participant-level trading data and data from the financial markets to screen daily and monthly trading at the majority of physical and financial natural gas trading hubs in the United States and the organized and bilateral wholesale electricity markets.

DAS closely identifies and scrutinizes any potentially anti-competitive or manipulative behavior to determine if an investigation is appropriate.

Throughout the process, the Office of Enforcement will work with FERC’s federal partners as necessary and appropriate.