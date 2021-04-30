FFA Earns Top Honors

DES MOINES -- Harlan FFA members traveled to the Iowa State FFA Leadership Conference in Des Moines on April 18-20 to compete and participate in various activities. This year Harlan FFA had 34 students in attendance.

A total of 5,000 FFA members, advisors and guests across Iowa gathered for the 93rd Iowa FFA Leadership Conference. The 92nd Iowa FFA Leadership Conference was held virtually and contests were canceled in 2020, so the chapter was eager to participate in the in-person event this year.

The annual conference provided agricultural education students the opportunity to participate in Career Development Event competitions, be recognized for accomplishments in events during the past year, become inspired by motivational speakers, interact with college and business professionals, and develop leadership skills.

Chapter delegates and Iowa FFA Officers also conducted the annual business session to make decisions for the student-run Iowa FFA Association. Harlan FFA students also participated in service project with Meals from the Heartland, where 250,000 meals were packaged during the convention.

Harlan FFA members heard from several exciting guests at the 2021 Iowa FFA Leadership Conference. Iowa Lieutenant Governor, Adam Gregg and Governor Kim Reynolds spoke at the 4th General Session. State officers from other states and National FFA Officers were also able to be in attendance presenting various workshops and interacting with FFA members.

The Iowa FFA State Leadership Conference is presented with support from the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation through the Iowa FFA Foundation.

Results and Highlights

Nolan Blum, Grace Coenen, Ania Kaster, Jocelyn Mena, Mallory Mulligan, Brody Rowedder, and Julia Schechinger were awarded the Iowa FFA Degree.

The Iowa FFA Degree is the highest degree that can be bestowed upon an FFA member by the Iowa FFA Association each year. Only 5 percent of the FFA members in Iowa receive the degree each year.

To receive the Iowa FFA Degree, FFA members must meet the following standards: 1) Have been an active FFA member for at least 24 months; 2) Have completed at least two years of systematic instruction in agricultural education; 3) Have earned and productively invested at least $1,500 or worked at least 375 hours in a supervised agricultural experience program; 4) Have a satisfactory scholastic record; 5) Have demonstrated leadership abilities from a specific list of activities; 6) Have completed 25 hours of community service; and 7) Have participated in at least five different FFA activities above the local level.

Each Iowa FFA Degree recipient receives a certificate and the golden State FFA Degree Charm pin, which is made possible with support from Pioneer-Corteva through the Iowa FFA Foundation.

Julia Schechinger was recognized as a Star Finalist in the area of production agriculture. Stars over Iowa represent the best among hundreds of Iowa FFA Degree recipients. Applicants must possess exemplary involvement and achievement in the areas of classroom/laboratory, FFA, and Supervised Agriculture Experience. Andrew’s main production SAE project consisted of a Dorper sheep business.

The Ag Issues and Perceptions team, consisting of Grace Coenen, Ania Kaster, Megan Klein, Jocelyn Mena, Mallory Mulligan, Allison Owens earned a silver rating for their presentation about Bees and Pesticides.

FFA Manual/Greenhand Quiz participants, Emily Schechinger and Micah Sorensen, earning gold and silver ratings respectively for their efforts. This contest is a written test over basic FFA and Iowa Association knowledge.

Middle school FFA members, Kennedi Reisz, Grant Petersen, Bailey Rowedder, Tegan Putnam, Lilly Bissen, Addison Obrecht. Kendall Kohles, Tara Hancock, Karrisa Mickelson, Olivia Jens, Isaac Roberts, Hadlie Argotsinger, Sienna Michels, Mitchell Mulligan, Joel Gross, Peytyn Pryor, Ava Frederick, Caitlin Ryan, Lauren Gaul, Harrison Kjergaard, and Michael Hoffmann, attended the conference on Tuesday, April 20 to participate in the special workshops geared to middle school students.

The topics for the workshops were over confidence, communication and goals. The group also attended the final General Session of the convention.

Tianna Kasperbauer and Julia Schechinger represented the Harlan FFA Chapter as the voting delegates at the State FFA Business Session. They attended the business session