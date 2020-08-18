FiberFactor Feeds Facility Proposed
COUNTY – Shelby County will help fund a feasibility study and environmental survey for a company that plans to build a $4-5 million agricultural production facility, bringing full-time jobs to the region.
The Shelby County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved $11,000 in funding for the study and survey for FiberFactor Feeds, LLC. The monies will be paid out of the county’s economic development fund.
Formerly known as Iowa Agricultural Bio-Fibers, the firm located at 1918 900th St. east of Harlan had its production facility destroyed by fire this past spring, and plans to rebuild.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
