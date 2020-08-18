Home / Home

FiberFactor Feeds Facility Proposed

Tue, 08/18/2020 - 8:00am admin
County helps fund feasibility study, environmental survey for $4-5 million production facility
We had a fire back in April that destroyed our entire production facility. We’re looking at raising the capital to build a state-of-the-art, brand new production facility to produce our trademark product, FiberFactor. -- Andrew Schechinger, Co-Owner

    COUNTY – Shelby County will help fund a feasibility study and environmental survey for a company that plans to build a $4-5 million agricultural production facility, bringing full-time jobs to the region.
    The Shelby County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved $11,000 in funding for the study and survey for FiberFactor Feeds, LLC.  The monies will be paid out of the county’s economic development fund.
    Formerly known as Iowa Agricultural Bio-Fibers, the firm located at 1918 900th St. east of Harlan had its production facility destroyed by fire this past spring, and plans to rebuild.

