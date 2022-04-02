Field Fire Friday afternoon, Feb. 4
Harlan, Kirkman, Kimballton, and Irwin Fire Depts. called out this afternoon to fight a field fire off Redwood Road northeast of Harlan. Winds fueled the fire....they're getting it under control quickly.
