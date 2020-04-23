Fifteen HOSA students qualify for state conference

DES MOINES -- Nearly 150 students interested in health care careers participated in the HOSA State Leadership Conference March 15-17 in a virtual online competition.

Students virtually attended general sessions, educational symposiums, and competed in more than 40 different competitive events.

Fifteen HCHS HOSA students participated in the following events and received the following places:

Seniors

• Rachel Anderson-1st place Nursing Assisting exam, 1st place Creative Problem Solving team, National Service Project

• Ashley Sonderman-1st place Health Career Photography, 2nd place Public Health team, 6th place Health Career Display team, State Officer

• Kayla Powers-2nd place Public Health team, State Officer

• Justina Borgman-1st place Creative Problem Solving team

• Jackie Weisenborn-3rd place Health Career Photography, 6th place Health Career Display team

Juniors

• Elizabeth Gross- 1st place Prepared Speaking, 2nd place Behavioral Health exam

• Megan Klein- 2nd place Extemporaneous Health Poster, 3rd place Epidemiology exam

• Justine Buman- 1st place Public Health team, 3rd place Health Career Display team

• Miranda Goetz- 1st place Public Health team

• Lucy Metzger- 1st place Public Health team

Sophomores

• Lexi Musich- 3rd place Sports Medicine exam, 5th place Behavioral Health exam

• Jocelyn Cheek-1st place Public Health team

• Jennifer Springman- 1st place Community Awareness team

• Mackenzie Livingston- 1st place Community Awareness team

Freshman

• Gabrielle Gaul- 1st place Creative Problem Solving Team

All 15 qualified for the Virtual International Conference being held June 24-27. This is also a first-ever event. Many CTSO organizations cancelled their National Conferences instead of going online.

Special recognition goes to State Officers Kayla Powers and Ashley Sonderman for serving their roles as State Vice President of Social Media and State Secretary very well. It was quite a challenge converting to a virtual conference within just a few days notice, and quite a time commitment for them.

HCHS HOSA’s National Service Project fundraiser breakfast was held on a Friday morning during third quarter and Harlan HOSA raised more than $500 for National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF). Special appreciation to Mary Bissen for donating cinnamon rolls, Hy-Vee for donating grocery items, and the HCHS kitchen staff for making breakfast burritos.

HOSA Future Health Professionals is an international, student-led organization whose mission is to promote career opportunities in health care for students in secondary and postsecondary institutions. HOSA is the pipeline for future health care professionals and members are proudly working toward alleviating the health care workforce shortage. There are more than 200,000 active members in more than 6,000 chapters across the world.