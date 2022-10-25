Fifty years of football and fun

HARLAN — When Harlan Cyclones walked off the field at Kinnick Stadium on Nov. 18, 1972, they walked off champions in the very first Iowa High School Athletic Association playoffs.

Friday night at Merrill Field, members of the original winning team walked down the track to cheers of spectators celebrating the 50th anniversary of their win. Team members from across the country joined together to celebrate, including former teammates now living in Minnesota, Arizona and Colorado.

Former teammates gathered together before the walk and reminisced on their time on the field. They also got together again after the game vs. Knoxville for refreshments at the Harlan Golf and Country Club.

Alan Mores, a sophomore on the team at the time, created a program that included photos and stories about the winning team.

Family members of the teammates have gone on to play on championship teams themselves. Even the former players kept up with the sport in different ways, including as coaches and referees.

“We weren’t the favorite but it was an honor to start the tradition of the championships,” said Gary Weihs.

One of four teams to make it to the playoffs, the Cyclones battled the cold.

Gene Alvine was an assistant coach for the '72 team. He now lives in Colorado and made the trip back for the reunion.

“I didn’t get to go to the varsity games until the very last one and that game was moved to Iowa City for the final game,” he said. “I was in the press box on the headphones talking with the coach.”

Alvine said the game was close the entire game, with the team taking the win from Cedar Rapids Regis 14-12.

“We would have been playing on a neutral field in western Iowa but no one wanted to get their field torn up so we had to go to Iowa City,” he said. “The group of four teams were undefeated going into the playoffs.”

Alvine said he coached on two teams in Colorado that won state championships but is “strictly a spectator now.” He’s kept up with the Cyclones over the years.

“I know they’re well coached and are a very good team,” he said.

Vicki Carstens said the winning became a tradition and it led into the rest of school.

“Harlan was well known for a lot of things at the time but they started to be successful in about everything they did,” she said.