Final Superintendent Interviews Thursday
HARLAN -- Interviews of the three finalists for the Harlan Community Schools superintendent position will be held Thursday, Feb. 11 in Harlan.
Interview teams will start at 11 a.m. and run through roughly 7 p.m., with a school board meeting holding a closed session meeting following at 7:30 p.m. Each candidate also will be offered a building and community tour on Thursday.
Finalists include Dr. Jennifer Barnett, currently serving as Executive Director of Targeted Services and Supports for Green Hills Area Education Agency; Andy Irwin, Superintendent and Elementary Principal at Harris-Lake Park; and Robert Scott, Associate Superintendent at Davenport Community School District.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95