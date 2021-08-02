Final Superintendent Interviews Thursday

HARLAN -- Interviews of the three finalists for the Harlan Community Schools superintendent position will be held Thursday, Feb. 11 in Harlan.

Interview teams will start at 11 a.m. and run through roughly 7 p.m., with a school board meeting holding a closed session meeting following at 7:30 p.m. Each candidate also will be offered a building and community tour on Thursday.

Finalists include Dr. Jennifer Barnett, currently serving as Executive Director of Targeted Services and Supports for Green Hills Area Education Agency; Andy Irwin, Superintendent and Elementary Principal at Harris-Lake Park; and Robert Scott, Associate Superintendent at Davenport Community School District.