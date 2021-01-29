FIRE DESTROYS EARLING HOME
EARLING -- Fire raced through an Earling home at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday morning, Jan. 28, and while the home sustained significant damage, all the occupants were able to exit safely. Firefighters from Earling, Panama, Westphalia, Defiance, and Harlan were on scene battling the blaze.
