Fire destroys Harlan home this morning
Tue, 11/02/2021 - 1:15pm admin
Early morning fire destroys Harlan home this morning. Full details in the NA this week, but please consider donating to the gofundme account to help this family. Search Sotelo Family Fire Loss at www.gofundme.com
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95