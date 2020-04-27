Fire destroys Iowa Agriculture Bio-Fibers building
HARLAN -- A blaze destroyed a building at the Iowa Agriculture Bio-Fibers business, 1918 900th St., east of Harlan Tuesday evening, April 21. Firefighters were called to the scene at approximately 9:19 p.m., and upon arrival found this building to be fully engulfed with flames. Departments from Harlan, Elk Horn, Kimballton, Irwin, Kirkman, Walnut and Avoca, along with Medivac, helped at the scene. Harlan Fire Chief Roger Bissen said the cause is under investigation. The building was full of pelletized feed manufactured at the plant as well as equipment. Nobody was injured. The building and its contents were a total loss. “It’s a major loss,” Bissen said. Passers-by called in the fire to 911 after they witnessed the blaze from the road. The state fire marshall’s office and insurance investigators were on scene Thursday. Firefighters battled the fire Tuesday until approximately 3:45 a.m.
