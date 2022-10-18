Home / Home

Fire Prevention Week educates kids in schools

Tue, 10/18/2022 - 9:00am
By: 
Elizabeth A. Elliott

SHELBY COUNTY — Students in Shelby County had the opportunity to learn about fire safety during Fire Prevention Week. Fifth-graders from Shelby County Catholic School learn about lifesaving equipment the from Harlan Fire Chief Roger Bissen. The Harlan Fire Department uses unique items in case someone is trapped in a grain bin, including an auger. Students at AHSTW Elementary School received training from the Walnut Fire Department. Students, below took a moment to stop, drop and roll, while others had the chance to aim a fire hose through “burning” windows.

 

 
 

 

