Fire Prevention Week educates kids in schools



Elizabeth A. Elliott

Fifth-graders from Shelby County Catholic School learn about lifesaving equipment the from Harlan Fire Chief Roger Bissen.



Elizabeth A. Elliott

Students in Shelby County had the opportunity to learn about fire safety during Fire Prevention Week.



Elizabeth A. Elliott

Students at AHSTW Elementary School received training from the Walnut Fire Department.



Students at AHSTW Elementary School received training from the Walnut Fire Department. Students took a moment to stop, drop and roll, while others had the chance to aim a fire hose through “burning” windows.