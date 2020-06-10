Fire Prevention Week Safety!
Tue, 10/06/2020 - 10:51am admin
Firefighters at Harlan Primary This Morning
It's Fire Prevention Week! Harlan Firefighters headed to the Harlan Community Schools and Shelby County Catholic School to discuss fire safety with students. Here are a few highlights from this morning at Harlan Primary.
More Fire Safety information can be found at https://www.nfpa.org/.../Preparedness/Fire-Prevention-Week
