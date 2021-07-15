Fire, Short Standoff in Elk Horn Monday

ELK HORN -- Law enforcement responded to a welfare check in Elk Horn around 10 a.m. Monday, July 12 that resulted in a house fire.

Shelby County Sheriff Neil Gross said the individual who started the fire may have intended to harm himself. The residence at 4116 Madison St. suffered severe fire damage.

“We were called for a welfare check on an individual who possibly wanted to cause self harm,” Gross said. “They had an accelerant and a flame source and were going to ignite the residence.”

Gross said he smelled a gasoline odor upon arriving at the scene and noticed the individual inside the residence.

