FIREFIGHTER AWARDS
HARLAN -- The Harlan Fire Department held its annual Awards Banquet and Firefighter Recognition on Saturday evening, Feb. 8 at the C.G Therkildsen Center. Firefighters were recognized for years of service and special achievements.
The Harlan Fire Department has awarded Chad Kroger Firefighter of the Year for 2019.
