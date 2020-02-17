FIREFIGHTER AWARDS



2020 membership: Front Row L-R: Madison Doonan, Connie Miller, Kristi Pederson, Richard Petersen, Alex Abel, Patrick Gaul, Allison Taylor, Mike Kienast and Chad Kroger. Middle L to R -- Roger Bissen, Kyle Miller, Tim Pederson, Chris Bylund, Nate Jacobsen, Bruce Blum, Shawn Bates and Tom Butler. Back L to R -- Logan Butler, Jacob Hazen, Nate Pigsley, Zach Jensen, Ryne Nelsen, Jordon Sanders, Russ Lacy and Justin Schechinger.



Chad Kroger is presented with the Firefighter of the Year award by Bissen. Pictured L to R -- Bissen, Kroger and Mark McNees, Iowa Firefighters Association Past President, Atlantic.



(Photos contributed)

Bruce Blum, assistant chief, is honored for his 30 years of service. Pictured with Blum are Bissen and McNees.