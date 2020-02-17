FIREFIGHTER AWARDS

Home / Home

Mon, 02/17/2020 - 12:57pm admin
Kroger named firefighter of the year; Blum honored for 30 years of service

    HARLAN -- The Harlan Fire Department held its annual Awards Banquet and Firefighter Recognition on Saturday evening, Feb. 8 at the C.G Therkildsen Center. Firefighters were recognized for years of service and special achievements.
    The Harlan Fire Department has awarded Chad Kroger Firefighter of the Year for 2019.

