HARLAN -- Justin Schechinger has been honored as the 2021 Firefighter of the Year by the Harlan Fire Department. He was presented the award during the department’s meeting on Monday, Feb. 15.

Schechinger joined the fire department in 2013 and since then has worked diligently at achieving certifications including Firefighter 1 and HazMat Technician in 2014, Firefighter 2 in 2015, and Instructor 1 in 2018.

He was promoted to lieutenant in charge of equipment in 2020.

“Justin comes to work hard to monitor equipment and make the necessary repairs to keep everything working properly,” said Harlan Fire Chief Roger Bissen. “He also assists our training officer to train our firefighters in all aspects of our operations.”

Schechinger works at Titan Machinery in Avoca, and lives in Harlan with his wife, Carley, and son, Luke.