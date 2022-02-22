HARLAN – Chad Kroger has been named Harlan’s Firefighter of the Year during ceremonies held at the annual Harlan Fire Department banquet and awards ceremony Saturday, Feb. 12 in Harlan.

Kroger joins a long list of firefighters who have been honored by the department, and is the first three-time firefighter of the year, as voted on by members of the department.

Kroger joined the Harlan Fire Department February, 2010 and since then Chad has continuously worked to improve his training certifications and skills. Kroger became Certified FF I in 2010, FF II in 2011, Certified Instructor I 2014, and Officer I in 2015.

“Chad was promoted to Captain in 2020 and continues to be an excellent mentor to the new Firefighters at each training event and at each emergency call,” said Harlan Fire Chief Roger Bissen.

A number of other fire department members were honored Saturday as well as follows:

n Chad Butler has served 25 Years on the Harlan Fire Department. Butler currently holds the position of 1st Captain and is Certified FF I, FF II, Instructor I, Fire Officer I & II.

In addition Chad holds the position of Commander for Harlan Fire Department Honor Guard. In Photo L to R Past IFA President Cliff Renslow, Captain Chad Butler, Chief Roger Bissen.

n Mike Kienast has served 25 years on the Harlan Fire Department. Mike formerly held the position of 1st Assistant Chief. Mike is Certified FF I, FF II, Haz Mat Tech. In Photo L to R Past President Cliff Renslow, Firefighter Mike Kienast, Chief Roger Bissen.

n JR Campbell has served 20 Years on the Harlan Fire Department. JR formerly held the position of 2nd Captain. JR is Certified FF I, FF II, Instructor I, Haz Mat Tech. In Photo L to R Past President Cliff Renslow, Firefighter JR Campbell, Chief Roger Bissen.

n Robin Butler has moved to Honorary Status after serving 12 years on the Harlan Fire Department. Robin formerly held the position of Treasurer. Robin is Certified FF I, FF II, Haz Mat Tech. In Photo L to R Firefighter Robin Butler, Chief Roger Bissen.