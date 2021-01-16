Firefighters hold practice burn on Portsmouth home
PORTSMOUTH -- Firefighters from the Portsmouth and Persia Fire Departments held a practice burn on a Portsmouth residence Saturday, Jan. 9. The home had been abandoned and reclaimed by the city.
