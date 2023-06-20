Fireworks may be purchased, but use is prohibited in Harlan until July 4



HARLAN — Iowa law allows the sale of fireworks in temporary structures from June 13 to July 8, and merchants’ stands in Harlan will soon be open for business.

However, Harlan City Ordinance states the use and discharge of fireworks is prohibited with the exception of noon until 11:30 p.m. on July 4 and from noon until 12:30 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Harlan Fire and Rescue reminds residents to take precaution when handling fireworks, and to never shoot fireworks if intoxicated or impaired.

Persons under the age of 18 can not buy fireworks and can only shoot fireworks under direct adult supervision.

Residents are also reminded to only light fireworks on personal property or on property where permission has been granted. Keep a distance of 20 feet from buildings or people when lighting fireworks.

Extra caution is needed during dry weather, and according to the Drought Monitor, a large part of Iowa remains abnormally dry. Last week’s report stated Shelby County is currently in a moderate to severe drought.

“We want you to have fun and celebrate responsibly,” said officials with the fire department.

Residents are also warned violating the city’s fireworks laws will result in fines.