Fireworks Safety Tips for July 4 Holiday
REGIONAL -- As the Fourth of July holiday approaches this weekend, many friends and families will gather to enjoy fireworks displays and shoot off some fireworks of their own.
Fireworks are a fun and joyous way to celebrate the holiday, but they can also be dangerous.
Harlan Fire Chief Roger Bissen shared some of the dangers of fireworks and ways to use them responsibly.
Bissen said fireworks must be used appropriately to help reduce the chances of injury.
“You can burn your hands; you can burn your face. Fireworks can be very dangerous if they are used incorrectly,” Bissen said.
Full article in the NA!
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95