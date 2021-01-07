Fireworks Safety Tips for July 4 Holiday

REGIONAL -- As the Fourth of July holiday approaches this weekend, many friends and families will gather to enjoy fireworks displays and shoot off some fireworks of their own.

Fireworks are a fun and joyous way to celebrate the holiday, but they can also be dangerous.

Harlan Fire Chief Roger Bissen shared some of the dangers of fireworks and ways to use them responsibly.

Bissen said fireworks must be used appropriately to help reduce the chances of injury.

“You can burn your hands; you can burn your face. Fireworks can be very dangerous if they are used incorrectly,” Bissen said.

Full article in the NA!

