Fireworks still on in Harlan July 4

HARLAN -- American Legion Post 150 has announced that the annual Fireworks Display at JJ Jensen Park in Harlan will go on as planned this year. Officials said members of the Legion believe that this is the perfect time for area families and friends to celebrate the United States and all that it stands for.

J&M Displays will once again provide the display.

The show will begin at dusk, between 9-10 p.m. on Saturday, July 4.

“Due to the pandemic, we recommend that attendees follow state and local social distancing, masking and hand sanitizing recommendations,” said Legion Commander Bob Cook. “Legion members will be at the park entrances to provide parking information.”

Admission is free but donations for next year’s display are accepted.

“The Legion is very appreciative for all who have contributed to this year’s show; particularly the very generous assistance from the Shelby County Hotel/Motel Tax Committee,” said Cook. “Everybody is welcome to attend and enjoy a night out.”