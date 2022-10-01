Home / Home

FIRST BABY OF 2022

Mon, 01/10/2022 - 9:16am admin
Welcome Anthony Benjamin Vega Mendoza, 8 lbs, 11 oz!
By: 
Bob Bjoin, Editor

    COUNTY -- Welcome the 2022 New Year’s Baby Anthony Benjamin Vega Mendoza, born Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 7:20 p.m. at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan.  Anthony weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces.  
    He is the son of Isela Jasmin Mendoza and Jose Vega.

Full article in the Tribune!

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online

Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here