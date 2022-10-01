FIRST BABY OF 2022
COUNTY -- Welcome the 2022 New Year’s Baby Anthony Benjamin Vega Mendoza, born Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 7:20 p.m. at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan. Anthony weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces.
He is the son of Isela Jasmin Mendoza and Jose Vega.
Full article in the Tribune!
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95