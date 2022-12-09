First BINGO prizes claimed; $1,500 still up for grabs

SHELBY COUNTY — Having completed both the “N” and the “I”, the first $50 prizes were claimed in the Harlan Newspapers’ BINGO contest Thursday, Sept. 8. The winners will be revealed in this Friday’s Harlan Newspaper.

Three more $50 prizes will be awarded to the first readers who submit cards with the “B”, “G” and “O” completed.

In addition, Grand Prizes of $1,000 and $300, respectively, will be awarded to the first two readers who cover every space on their card, and have it validated by the Harlan Newspapers. Remember, the center FREE Space must be left blank and legible to verify your card. Contestants who fill a letter are also eligible to win one of the Grand Prizes.

Along with the Harlan Newspapers, the BINGO contest is sponsored by Elm Crest Senior Living Community, Nelson Farm Supply, Osborn Realty and Hansen House Senior Living. Visit harlanonline.com for complete contest rules.