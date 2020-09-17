Home / Home

First COVID-19 cases among students reported in Harlan Community Schools

Thu, 09/17/2020 - 1:49pm admin
Up to six cases in total have been noted
HARLAN – The Harlan Community Schools is reporting its first cases of COVID-19 among its students.
Unofficially, it’s noted that there have been as many as six cases in total in the district.
The Harlan Community Schools has implemented procedures to protect students and staff, and is being diligent with safety protocols. It’s important that all parents/guardians of students in a classroom where a student tested positive is informed, officials said.
