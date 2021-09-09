First HCHS Career Cafe a Huge Success

HARLAN -- Harlan Community High School hosted last week its first Career Cafe. Shelby County Sheriff Neil Gross (right) and Chief Deputy Cody Eckles came to discuss their careers in law enforcement.

“We had a great turnout of more than 25 students who participated by asking great questions,” said Jenni Svendsen, HCHS counselor. “Sheriff Gross and Deputy Eckles discussed their path to working for the sheriff’s office, different paths you can take within the law enforcement field, differences between the sheriff’s office and police department, differences between rural law enforcement and urban law enforcement, what a typical day is like for them, their favorite parts of the job, some stressors of the job, and then they answered lots of student questions.”

Svendsen said HCHS is excited to continue to grow this program and give students the opportunity to learn about different career paths from community members. Next up on the Career Cafe calendar are Essentia Products, E4 Crop Intelligence, and Shelby County Conservationist Christina Roelofs.

During these short “roundtable” sessions, students ask community members about their careers, how they went about getting their job, what kinds of things they do on a daily basis, what they like and dislike about their career, etc.

Meetings are from 11-11:25 a.m. any day Tuesday through Friday. If interested in coming to HCHS to share information about your job/career, please contact the Harlan Community High School Counselors at counselors@hcsdcyclones.com or 712-755-3101. (Photo contributed)