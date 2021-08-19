First IKM-Manning bond issue informational meeting draws 100

MANILLA – Approximately 100 IKM-Manning school patrons turned out Tuesday evening, Aug. 17 in Manilla for the first of three informational meetings regarding the school district’s proposed $19.95 million bond issue.

The bond referendum vote is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Additional informational meetings are planned for Wednesday, Aug. 25 at IKM-Manning Elementary School; and Wednesday, Sept. 1 at the IKM-Manning High School auditorium.

IKM-Manning Superintendent of Schools Trevor Miller said the meetings are being held to inform the public and to offer the opportunity for patrons to ask questions and get factual answers.

All of the pertinent information is on the district website, but the meetings offer additional opportunity for interaction, he said.

“Make an informed decision,” Miller told the group. “Vote where your heart is. Regardless if this passes or not, we’re one district. We are a growing district.”

The IKM-Manning Board has called for a bond issue vote that, if approved, would enable the district to move forward with a series of projects to address facilities needs in both Irwin and Manning, including facility, safety and security, HVAC/electrical, and site improvements.

School district patrons in Audubon, Carroll, Crawford and Shelby Counties are eligible to vote in the election.

Wording of the bond proposal will ask patrons to decide if indebtedness can be incurred to “renovate, remodel, repair, improve, furnish and equip, including HVAC/ventilation, safety and security improvements, and to construct, build, furnish and equip an addition to the Manning school building and improve the site; and to renovate, repair, improve, furnish and equip the Irwin school building.”

