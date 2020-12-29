First vaccines arrive in Harlan

COUNTY -- Shelby County received the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine last week. Officials with Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan said 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine were brought to the hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 22, and the first vaccinations of essential health care workers began on Wednesday.

More shipments of the vaccine are expected in Iowa, and subsequently at the local level, during the next few weeks.

CDC guidelines state that besides health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities are prioritized as the first to receive the vaccines. CDC is partnering with CVS, Walgreens, and Managed Health Care Associates, Inc. to offer on-site COVID-19 vaccination services for residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities. through the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care (LTC) Program.