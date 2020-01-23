First winter storm of 2020 brings snow, wind, bitter cold

COUNTY -- A relatively mild start to January, 2020 turned more realistic this past weekend Friday-Saturday, Jan. 17-18 as a major winter storm hit the region bringing with it snow, wind, ice, sleet and bitter cold.

Harlan officially received six inches of snow Friday followed by some sleet, freezing rain and winds gusting to 40 miles per hour Friday into Saturday.

The snow was followed by mixed precipitation including sleet and freezing drizzle that didn’t come to an end until Saturday morning.

Wind chills were in the single digits below zero at points during the storm as the bitter cold settled in on Sunday. The cold remained on Monday, but this week calls for milder temperatures Tuesday-Wednesday, and then a chance for snow Wednesday-Thursday.

