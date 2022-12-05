Fishing for Fun at Nishna Bend
HARLAN — Myrtue Medical Center invitied area children to go “Fishing for Fun” on Monday, May 9 at Nishna Bend Recreation Area.
Children under 12 were able to attend the event with an adult. A boxed meal was provided for all participants and prizes were awarded.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95