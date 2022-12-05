Home / Home

Fishing for Fun at Nishna Bend

Thu, 05/12/2022 - 1:59pm admin

 HARLAN — Myrtue Medical Center invitied area children to go “Fishing for Fun” on Monday, May 9 at Nishna Bend Recreation Area.
 Children under 12 were able to attend the event with an adult. A boxed meal was provided for all participants and prizes were awarded.

