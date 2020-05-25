Five area students recognized by governor
REGIONAL – Iowa’s top academic students have been chosen for the 2020 Governor’s Scholar Program, including five from area school districts that include Harlan Community, IKM-Manning, Exira-EHK, AHSTW and Tri-Center (Neola).
The Governor’s Office, the Iowa High School Athletic Association, and its title sponsor, the Iowa Farm Bureau, are presenting this recognition which began in 2003.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
