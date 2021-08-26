Five seats open on HCS school board

REGIONAL – Five of the seven members of the Harlan Community Schools Board of Education will be up for election this fall as voters head to the polls in the November school election.

Board members Al Hazelton, Amy Rueschenberg, Seth Piro, Jessica Anderson, and Joe Herzberg have board seats for the districts they represent up for election in November.

Hazelton represents district 1; Rueschenberg district 2; Piro district 3; Anderson district 4; and Herzberg district 7.

Piro represents district 3 after being appointed in May, 2019 to fill the vacancy of Lonnie Muxfeldt, who resigned from the board. He was elected in November, 2019 to serve the remainder of the term through 2021.

Herzberg was appointed in 2020 to fill the seat left vacant with the resignation of Tarah Devlin-Lawler, and the board seat is now up for election in November to fill the remainder of the term.

Hazelton, Rueschenberg, and Anderson have served their full terms.

Full article in the NA.