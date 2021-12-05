PELLA – Maggie Langenfeld of Earling is one of four Central College students whose art was featured in the Senior Art Exhibit April 21-May 7 in Mills Gallery in the Lubbers Center for the Visual Arts.

The Mills Gallery allows fourth-year students the opportunity to showcase their art to the wider campus and Pella community. A reception for the artists was held Sunday, April 25.

Langenfeld, a 2017 graduate of Harlan Community High School, is a Communications major with Art minor at Central College. She obtained a two-year degree at Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) before transferring to Central in the spring of her sophomore year.

Langenfeld shared her necklace A Fleeting Glance at the showcase.

“My inspiration for the necklace was (a) picture I took in France on July 3, 2018,” Langenfeld said. “I remember riding on a boat down a canal, seeing the wall, and being drawn to it.

“I quickly snapped a few pictures before it trailed too far behind us.”

Langenfeld said she was glad to get the photo because it’s unlikely she’ll ever see the wall again, and if she does it will likely look different and more worn.

The necklace is a reminder to cherish the time given and live in the moment as often as possible.

“Beauty can be found in seconds and amongst what is often seen as unrefined,” she said.

Langenfeld utilized scrap materials and found objects in the making of the necklace. The layout is meant to resemble an attempt at piecing together broken glass to illustrate the feeling of regret one can experience after taking moments for granted.

“The process of creating this necklace helped me acknowledge how quickly my time here at Central has gone by, and that I need to cherish the weeks that I have left,” she said.

The project was for Langenfeld’s independent study over enameling.

She is graduating this spring and plans to travel and experience more art in different cultures around the world. Langenfeld is the daughter of Todd Langenfeld and Ann Langenfeld.