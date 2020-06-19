Flight Breakfast canceled
HARLAN -- The 8-Ball Aviation Club and City of Harlan have announced that the annual Flight Breakfast held on Father’s Day Weekend every year, and scheduled for this weekend, has been canceled.
Officials said they made the tough decision to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All activities, the breakfast and airplane rides at the Harlan Municipal Airport, Rueschenberg Field, are canceled.
Hopes are for a re-scheduled event later this year or waiting until 2021.
