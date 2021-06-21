Flight Breakfast Highlights!
HARLAN -- The 75th annual Flight Breakfast carried on despite rain Sunday, June 20 at Rushenberg Field in Harlan. More than 400 people attended the Father’s Day event to enjoy breakfast and view the airplanes, while five planes flew in for a free breakfast. The event is sponsored by the Harlan 8-Ball Aviation Club.
