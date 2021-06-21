Flight Breakfast Highlights!



Molly Blanco, Reporter

Nolan Havens and Ashton Bissen sit in the cockpit of a plane on display while Larry Chapman tells them about the aircraft.



Molly Blanco, Reporter

Waylon Lee and his dad, Remington Lee, view the airplanes together.



Molly Blanco, Reporter

Volunteers served bacon and eggs to two attendees at the 75th annual Flight Breakfast.



Molly Blanco, Reporter

Nolan Havens peers into one of the planes on display at the 75th annual Flight Breakfast at Rushenberg Field.