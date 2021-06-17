HARLAN -- The Harlan 8-Ball Aviation Club will host their 75th annual Flight Breakfast Sunday, June 20 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the airport.

The event will be held at Rushenberg Field at the Harlan Municipal Airport on Hwy 59 South.

The breakfast will consist of bacon, eggs, pancakes and milk, juice or coffee.

The cost is $7 for adults and $3 for children 10 and under. Breakfast will be free for fly-in attendees.

Free breakfast is offered to people who fly in every year as a way to encourage more planes at the event.

“It’s an incentive to get them to come out and fly,” said Scott Pigsley, president of the 8-Ball Aviation Club and airport manager. Pigsley said the goal of the event is to promote aviation and provide an event for plane enthusiasts, owners and pilots to gather.

The 8-Ball Aviation Club usually serves between 500 and 600 people at the event and anywhere from 10 to 60 planes typically fly in.

There will also be a variety of planes on display for attendees to view.

“It’s a good family event for all ages,” Pigsley said. “And if you have any interest in aviation, it’s a good time to see the planes fly and talk with some pilots.”